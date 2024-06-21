Japan imposes sanctions on Chinese companies for supporting Russia

Japan has imposed trade sanctions on Chinese companies that support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Asia Pacific Links Ltd and Yilufa Electronics Limited were sanctioned.

In addition, the new sanctions also affected companies in India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, this is the first time Japan has imposed sanctions against Chinese companies in connection with the war in Ukraine. Among the companies hit by the sanctions are Hong Kong's Asia Pacific Links Ltd, which supplied microchips for Russian drones, and China's Yilufa Electronics Limited.

The sanctions, which follow previous measures by other countries, including the United States, bar Japanese companies from exporting to those firms.

Ukraine and Japan concluded a bilateral security agreement

In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida signed a bilateral Agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between Ukraine and the government of Japan.

This type of agreement and level of support is unprecedented for Japan.

The document establishes the main directions of Japan's long-term support in security and defence, humanitarian aid, recovery, and reconstruction.

This year, Japan will provide our country with 4.5 billion US dollars and will continue to help throughout the ten-year agreement term. The amount of aid supplied by Japan since March 2022 will amount to more than $12 billion.

The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, considering Japan's constitutional restrictions, and establishes the further development of cooperation within the coalitions of capabilities of which Japan is a member, particularly the coalitions on information technologies and demining.