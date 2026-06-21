British Foreign Secretary asks Starmer to resign

According to anonymous sources, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign.
Points of attention
- Other key figures, including Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, have hinted at the ongoing discussions and tensions surrounding Starmer's leadership.
- The upcoming resignation announcement by Keir Starmer could pave the way for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to contend for Labour leadership and potentially become the next Prime Minister.
Starmer is increasingly being pushed to resign
What is important to understand is that the Foreign Secretary is one of the highest-ranking positions in Starmer's cabinet.
As Sky News has learned, Yvette Cooper has privately sent a message to the Prime Minister calling for his resignation.
As of today, Keir Starmer is outside Downing Street - he is staying with his wife and children at the Prime Minister's country residence, Chequers.
The Observer has learned from its insiders that Keir Starmer will announce his resignation on June 22 and will announce the timetable for his departure.
Other people close to the British leader claim that he has not yet made a final decision.
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