British Foreign Secretary asks Starmer to resign

According to anonymous sources, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign.

Starmer is increasingly being pushed to resign

What is important to understand is that the Foreign Secretary is one of the highest-ranking positions in Starmer's cabinet.

As Sky News has learned, Yvette Cooper has privately sent a message to the Prime Minister calling for his resignation.

As of today, Keir Starmer is outside Downing Street - he is staying with his wife and children at the Prime Minister's country residence, Chequers.

Recently, Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle told Sky News that he had not spoken to Starmer since Friday, but noted that they had a "candid conversation" about the challenges facing the Prime Minister. Share

The Observer has learned from its insiders that Keir Starmer will announce his resignation on June 22 and will announce the timetable for his departure.

Other people close to the British leader claim that he has not yet made a final decision.