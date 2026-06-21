Starmer may announce resignation on June 22 — insiders

According to the Observer, British leader Keir Starmer intends to officially announce his resignation on Monday. What's more, he will also announce the timetable for his departure.
Points of attention
- Labour Party members anticipate an imminent announcement of Starmer's resignation, emphasizing the importance of an orderly departure for the sake of duty and dignity.
- Speculations indicate that Keir Starmer's decision to step down is perceived as a necessary choice for the country and the party, considering the current challenges faced.
Insiders claim Starmer is ready to resign
According to anonymous sources, the Prime Minister has allegedly finally realized that his position is no longer sustainable.
He reached this conclusion after discussions with cabinet ministers, Downing Street advisers, union leaders and party donors.
Despite Keir Starmer spending the weekend discussing his future with his wife Victoria before making a final decision, Labour Party members are convinced that an announcement of his resignation could be made as early as June 22.
According to one of the members of the House of Lords from the Labour Party, close to the British leader, Starmer will not "leave" Downing Street, creating a vacuum, but will "organize a deliberate, slow and orderly departure, as a matter of duty and dignity."
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