Starmer may announce resignation on June 22 — insiders

According to the Observer, British leader Keir Starmer intends to officially announce his resignation on Monday. What's more, he will also announce the timetable for his departure.

Insiders claim Starmer is ready to resign

According to anonymous sources, the Prime Minister has allegedly finally realized that his position is no longer sustainable.

He reached this conclusion after discussions with cabinet ministers, Downing Street advisers, union leaders and party donors.

Despite Keir Starmer spending the weekend discussing his future with his wife Victoria before making a final decision, Labour Party members are convinced that an announcement of his resignation could be made as early as June 22.

According to one of the members of the House of Lords from the Labour Party, close to the British leader, Starmer will not "leave" Downing Street, creating a vacuum, but will "organize a deliberate, slow and orderly departure, as a matter of duty and dignity."