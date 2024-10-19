British intelligence gave a forecast regarding the advance of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

Russia continues to attack the eastern bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region. British intelligence predicts the likely advance of the occupiers in the area.
Russia is massively attacking in the east of Kharkiv region
The Russian army continues to put pressure on the armed forces in the east of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in X (Twitter).
Britain's Ministry of Defense suggests that Russia is likely to continue advancing in the area in the coming weeks.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 19 October 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 19, 2024
It will be recalled that Russian troops tried several times to regain control over Kupyansk after losing the city in September 2022 during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kupyansk is located on the Oskil River and is a railway hub that supports the operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.
The situation in Kharkiv region: what is known
In the Kharkiv region, battles are taking place in several directions at once. In particular, in the Kupyansk region and in the north of the region.
According to Oleh Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the situation in the Kupyansk district is constantly changing, the Russians were already 4 km from the city.
Evacuation was also expanded in Kupyansk and neighboring communities.
