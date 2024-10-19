British intelligence gave a forecast regarding the advance of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

Russia continues to attack the eastern bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region. British intelligence predicts the likely advance of the occupiers in the area.

Russia is massively attacking in the east of Kharkiv region

The Russian army continues to put pressure on the armed forces in the east of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in X (Twitter).

Russian forces are likely within a few hundred meters of the Oskil River in a narrow salient about 20 km south of the city of Kupyansk. ﻿﻿Probably, the continuation of Russian attacks complicates Ukrainian operations on the eastern bank of Oskol. Share

Britain's Ministry of Defense suggests that Russia is likely to continue advancing in the area in the coming weeks.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 19 October 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/m6l6iZT1vO#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xGtIGp13YT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 19, 2024

It will be recalled that Russian troops tried several times to regain control over Kupyansk after losing the city in September 2022 during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kupyansk is located on the Oskil River and is a railway hub that supports the operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The situation in Kharkiv region: what is known

In the Kharkiv region, battles are taking place in several directions at once. In particular, in the Kupyansk region and in the north of the region.

Recently, the occupiers have become active again in the Kupyan direction. In the last day, 23 combat clashes were recorded there. Share

According to Oleh Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the situation in the Kupyansk district is constantly changing, the Russians were already 4 km from the city.