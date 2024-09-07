Defense forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russians in the Kupyansk direction.
Defense forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russians in the Kupyansk direction.

What is happening around Kupyansk
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

As Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the shock battalion of the BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, reported on September 7, Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Kupyansk direction.

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine are actively conducting systematic work to destroy the enemy's forces and means.
  • One of the main goals is to neutralize the offensive potential of the Russian army.
  • Counterattacks by reserve Ukrainian brigades began in the Pokrovsky direction.

Yurii Fedorenko officially confirmed that the enemy has concentrated a large number of forces and means to carry out assaults in the Kupyan direction.

It is important to understand that earlier the Russian army really achieved local tactical successes on this part of the front.

But at the moment, due to the joint work of brigades holding the line, special groups and other representatives of the Defense Forces, I believe, it has been possible to fully stop the advance of the enemy, — stressed Yuriy Fedorenko.

According to him, systematic work on the maximum destruction of the enemy's forces and means does not stop.

The defense forces of Ukraine are currently doing everything possible so that the Russian invaders lose the opportunity to carry out assault actions.

This is an important task so that the enemy cannot build on the success he had previously. During the last period, the enemy has not made any progress on the battlefield either. The hard, systematic, round-the-clock work of the Defense Forces continues, — added a combatant of the 92nd OSHBr.

Ukrainian soldiers launched counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction

On this part of the front, the situation also marked significant changes, because reserve Ukrainian brigades joined the battles for Pokrovsk.

As the journalists managed to find out, it is about:

  • "Kara-Dag" brigade of the National Guard,

  • brigade of NSU "Azov",

  • 93 mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, on September 6, Azov officially confirmed that they managed to de-occupy a part of the New York village and rescue the Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded.

An important role is also played by the counterattacks of the "Kara-Dag" brigade in Selidovo, a front-line town southeast of Pokrovsk.

For several days now, T-64 tanks of the brigade have been undermining and capturing Russian tanks and combat vehicles that are trying to enter Selidove along the main road from east to west.

Додати до обраного
