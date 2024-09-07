As Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the shock battalion of the BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, reported on September 7, Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Kupyansk direction.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine are actively conducting systematic work to destroy the enemy's forces and means.
- One of the main goals is to neutralize the offensive potential of the Russian army.
- Counterattacks by reserve Ukrainian brigades began in the Pokrovsky direction.
What is happening around Kupyansk
Yurii Fedorenko officially confirmed that the enemy has concentrated a large number of forces and means to carry out assaults in the Kupyan direction.
It is important to understand that earlier the Russian army really achieved local tactical successes on this part of the front.
According to him, systematic work on the maximum destruction of the enemy's forces and means does not stop.
The defense forces of Ukraine are currently doing everything possible so that the Russian invaders lose the opportunity to carry out assault actions.
Ukrainian soldiers launched counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction
On this part of the front, the situation also marked significant changes, because reserve Ukrainian brigades joined the battles for Pokrovsk.
As the journalists managed to find out, it is about:
"Kara-Dag" brigade of the National Guard,
brigade of NSU "Azov",
93 mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
So, on September 6, Azov officially confirmed that they managed to de-occupy a part of the New York village and rescue the Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded.
An important role is also played by the counterattacks of the "Kara-Dag" brigade in Selidovo, a front-line town southeast of Pokrovsk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-