British intelligence revealed details of Russia's main offensive on the front — what changed

Russian troops concentrated their main offensive in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces had opportunities to counterattack in other areas of the front.

Russia threw all its military forces into Kursk region

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

As the summary notes, Russian forces are exerting increasing pressure on Ukrainian forces on the Kursk Bulge from the west, north, and east. Ukrainian forces are believed to retain control of an area of about 300 square kilometers on the Kursk Bulge.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 10 March 2025.



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 10, 2025

At the same time, Russian forces began to conduct fewer offensive operations on other sections of the front compared to the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

According to British intelligence, in the vicinity of Pokrovsk, where the main Russian forces are concentrated, Ukrainian troops carried out a series of counterattacks in the area of Pishchany, Udachny, Shevchenko, and south of the T-0506 logistics highway.

The opportunities for Ukrainian counter-offensives have improved due to a reduction in the number of ground offensive operations conducted by Russia. Russian supply lines on the Pokrovsk axis have also been weakened by attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems, the British Ministry of Defence notes. Share

British intelligence predicts that Russian casualties will likely continue to average over 1,000 per day into March 2025, with infantry attacks continuing in multiple directions.

Russia's average daily casualties in February 2025 were 1,255 people, the lowest daily average since August 2024.

Russia's total recorded casualties in February were 35,140, about 13,000 fewer than in January, when the second-highest monthly toll was recorded.