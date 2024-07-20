According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues its offensive in several areas of the front in Ukraine, but the key offensive efforts are concentrated in the areas of Avdiyivka and Pokrovsk.
Points of attention
- The occupying army of the Russian Federation continues its offensive in Donetsk region, with key efforts concentrated in Avdiyivka and Pokrovsk.
- British intelligence highlights that Russian forces are maintaining the highest operational pace in the Avdiyivka-Pokrovsk direction, indicating a strategic focus in that area.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully holding back the Russian army's advance in Donetsk region, particularly in the well-fortified area of Chasovoy Yar.
- Recent observations suggest that Russian forces have shifted towards using scattered small units, potentially signaling a tactical pause while conducting reconnaissance.
- The situation in the Donetsk region remains tense, with British intelligence providing valuable insights into the dynamics of the ongoing conflict between Russian occupiers and Ukrainian forces.
What is known about the situation at the front in the area of Avdiyivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region
The report of the British Ministry of Defense states that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to advance north and west from Ocheretiny in the direction of Pokrovsk.
In addition, British intelligence analysts note that the Russian occupiers have made a slight advance in the direction of New York.
It is a well-fortified area and the last point on the contact line that existed before a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasovoy Yar
The British Ministry of Defense suggests that the Russians may have taken a tactical pause in the area of Chasovoy Yar while conducting reconnaissance.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 20, 2024
