British intelligence revealed details of the situation in Donetsk region
UK Ministry of Defence
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues its offensive in several areas of the front in Ukraine, but the key offensive efforts are concentrated in the areas of Avdiyivka and Pokrovsk.

What is known about the situation at the front in the area of Avdiyivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region

It is likely that the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region remains at the center of Russia's efforts and, accordingly, Russian forces have maintained the highest operational pace there for the past month, - says the summary of representatives of British intelligence.

The report of the British Ministry of Defense states that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to advance north and west from Ocheretiny in the direction of Pokrovsk.

In addition, British intelligence analysts note that the Russian occupiers have made a slight advance in the direction of New York.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian army in Donetsk region
Military Armed Forces

It is a well-fortified area and the last point on the contact line that existed before a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasovoy Yar

The British Ministry of Defense suggests that the Russians may have taken a tactical pause in the area of Chasovoy Yar while conducting reconnaissance.

There were no significant changes in territorial control near the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Major Russian infantry attacks were reported to have ceased over the past few days and that Russian forces were mostly operating in scattered small, foot-based units, the British intelligence report said.

