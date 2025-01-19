British intelligence revealed the plans of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops have once again intensified attacks on Velika Novosilka in Donetsk region. This is not the enemy's first attempt to capture this settlement.
- Russian forces have intensified attacks on Velika Novosilka in Donetsk region, trying to advance north to establish control over neighboring villages.
- Ukrainian forces successfully pushed Russian troops south in 2023, indicating the possible stubbornness of the defense.
- According to intelligence data, over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 199 combat clashes in various directions, trying to wedge into the defensive positions of the Ukrainian troops.
- The occupiers carried out numerous air strikes, artillery shelling, and assaults near various settlements, including Kharkiv, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and other areas.
- The defenders successfully repelled many enemy attacks in various directions, including Novopavlovsk and Kursk, demonstrating their readiness to defend their positions.
British intelligence assessed the Russian advance in the Donetsk region
According to intelligence, Russian forces have increased pressure on the central sector of the front. In particular, in the center of the Donetsk region, Russian troops have intensified operations against the city of Velyka Novosilka.
British intelligence recalled that a previous attempt to capture the city in the summer of 2022 ended in failure. In 2023, Ukrainian forces successfully pushed the Russian military south.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense stations, one control point, one fuel and ammunition depot, one electronic warfare station, and six other important enemy targets.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area six times.
Over the past day, the enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolubivka, and Zarichne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Chasovy Yar.
The enemy carried out twenty attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka.
The defense forces repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivske direction. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Velyka Novoselka.
Over the past 24 hours, 12 clashes took place in the Kursk direction, the enemy carried out five air strikes with five guided bombs and launched 464 artillery shells, including 18 from multiple rocket launcher systems.
