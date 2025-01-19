British intelligence revealed the plans of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops have once again intensified attacks on Velika Novosilka in Donetsk region. This is not the enemy's first attempt to capture this settlement.

British intelligence assessed the Russian advance in the Donetsk region

According to intelligence, Russian forces have increased pressure on the central sector of the front. In particular, in the center of the Donetsk region, Russian troops have intensified operations against the city of Velyka Novosilka.

The occupiers are trying to advance north to establish control over the villages of Neskuchne and Vremivka, the latter of which is located west of Velyka Novoselka.

British intelligence recalled that a previous attempt to capture the city in the summer of 2022 ended in failure. In 2023, Ukrainian forces successfully pushed the Russian military south.

Russia's current offensive in this direction began after it captured other cities in the east — in particular, Vugledar in October 2024 and Kurakhovo in January 2025, the summary emphasized.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 199 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense stations, one control point, one fuel and ammunition depot, one electronic warfare station, and six other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area six times.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolubivka, and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of Stupochy, Predtechyny, and Chasovy Yar.

The enemy carried out twenty attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 98 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novoandreyevka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriyevka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.