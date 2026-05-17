British Prime Minister Starmer is preparing to resign — insiders
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British Prime Minister Starmer is preparing to resign — insiders

Starmer is ready to resign
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Source:  Daily Mail

According to anonymous sources, UK leader Keir Starmer has already informed his inner circle that he plans to leave the post of prime minister after all and wants to outline an orderly timetable for his departure.

Points of attention

  • The competition with Andy Burnham, a key Labour Party politician, adds complexity to Starmer's decision-making process.
  • The potential resignation of Keir Starmer could have significant implications for UK politics and the Labour Party's future direction.

Starmer is ready to resign

As one Cabinet member, speaking on condition of anonymity, puts it, “Kiir understands political reality.”

Starmer has allegedly concluded that the current chaos is unsustainable.

That's why he wants to do it with dignity and in a way that he chooses. The British leader will soon announce a timetable.

Another insider added: it is still unclear when exactly this statement will be made.

Some members of Starmer's team are urging him not to make any statements until the first polls and campaign results from the Makerfield by-election are in.

Yes, the former chief of staff of the prime minister urges Kir not to give up so easily.

According to the latter, if the polls show a tight fight, then there is still a point in holding on to the position.

"He (Starmer — ed.) is not going to take the risk of waiting for the by-election results. It would be too much of a personal humiliation. If he waits and then Burnham wins, it will look like he was the one who kicked him out of office," said another insider.

What is important to understand is that Andy Burnham is a British politician from the Labour Party who is Keir Starmer's main competitor.

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