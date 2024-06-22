Buggy and electric bikes at the front. How ingenuity saves the lives of soldiers of the AFU

As The Wall Street Journal was able to find out, Ukrainian soldiers began to actively use beach buggies, quad bikes and electric bicycles on the battlefield. According to defenders, these cars are quieter and harder to see and hear.

The Armed Forces are finding new tools for effective warfare

It's no secret that the Russian occupiers have a lot of reconnaissance and attack drones — they can spot any movement near the front line within minutes.

In order to escape from danger, the soldiers of the Armed Forces began to use small, quiet and maneuverable vehicles to deliver goods, evacuate the wounded, and sometimes even to send troops into battle.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that these small vehicles cannot completely replace traditional military vehicles.

They lack the firepower and space to carry large numbers of people or cargo, and the lack of armor makes everyone on board vulnerable, the report said. Share

Although there are many disadvantages, there are also enough advantages, so the Ukrainian soldiers are not going to give up such a convenient transport for now.

How buggies, quad bikes and electric bikes are used at the front

Ukrainian fighter Vitaly Shablii shared his story with journalists.

According to the soldier, he loaded 350 kg of ammunition and water on a buggy, which is usually used on the farm.

After that, the defender turned off the headlights and headed for the front-line trench 15 miles away.

According to Vitaly, the buggy, which is about 10 feet long and 5 feet high, was made in Kyiv and uses a Volkswagen engine.

Electric bikes have also become useful on the battlefield, as they have the advantage of generating less heat for radars and thermal imaging.

Ukrainian manufacturer of electric bicycles Eleek claims to have supplied more than 100 bicycles to the military. The Atom model, which costs about $4,850, can travel at speeds of more than 40 miles per hour and has a range of 62 miles, the paper said. Share

In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces actively use a number of different quadricycles, including models of the American manufacturer Polaris, Japanese Yamaha and various Chinese brands. Some of them can reach speeds of over 70 miles per hour.