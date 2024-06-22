The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 28 artillery systems and 8 tanks

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Saturday, June 22, amounted to 1,110 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 533,090 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed four missiles and 8 tanks.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.22.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 533,090 (+1,110) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 8,009 (+8) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,383 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 14,188 (+28) units;

RSZV — 1106 units;

air defense equipment — 861 units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,305 (+15) units;

cruise missiles — 2302 (+4) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,204 (+23) units;

special equipment - 2369 (+2) units.

The situation at the front

On the front during the day of June 21, 120 combat clashes took place, and the heated situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. At the same time, the Russian occupiers intensified their assaults in the Kherson region, but they did not succeed there.

As the Institute for the Study of War notes, the occupiers could intensify their attacks in the Toretsk direction in order to develop an attack on Chasiv Yar from the south. Also at the front, the advance of the invaders near Kupyansk and Svatov is recorded.