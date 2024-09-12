The Parliament of Bulgaria has extended by 6 months the deadline for negotiations between the country's government and Ukraine regarding the sale of two Russian-made nuclear reactors and related equipment.

What is known about Ukraine's intentions to buy Russian nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

It is noted that Bulgaria purchased these nuclear reactors from the Russian "Atomstroyexport" more than six years ago, but after the country's refusal to build the Belene NPP, these reactors were not used.

Pending sale to Ukraine, these reactors are stored near Belene.

Negotiations on the sale of these reactors to Ukraine have been ongoing for more than two years.

They will be successful only if the Bulgarian government reaches a sale price of at least 600 million euros, which will be equal to the price for which the reactors were purchased from Russia's Atomstroyexport.

Nuclear reactor

Experts from Energoatom arrived in Bulgaria to inspect the equipment of the Belene NPP.

However, the negotiation process is currently affected by the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

The European Commission is not opposed to the agreement on the sale of reactors being financed by the funds allocated by the EU to help Ukraine.

What is known about Ukraine's plans to use Russian nuclear reactors

The uniqueness of this deal is that Bulgaria has two Russian reactors that it does not need, while Ukraine is the only country that can benefit from them.

This year, Ukraine plans to start construction of four new nuclear units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

It is known that at least 2 reactors will be built using Russian equipment, which Ukraine wants to buy from Bulgaria.

Another 2 reactors will use American Westinghouse technology.

Last year, Bulgaria decided to continue the development of the existing Kozloduy NPP with the use of Westinghouse nuclear reactors.