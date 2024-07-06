At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Bulgaria will offer to start peace negotiations between Ukraine and the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Bulgaria will offer to become a mediator in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation at the NATO summit
Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev stated this.
At the same time, he expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's chances of being accepted as a mediator, the agency writes.
It is also reported that Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's readiness to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of EUR 80 million.
At the same time, the country rejected proposals to deploy Bulgarian troops in Ukraine, saying that Bulgarian soldiers will only defend the national territory.
The President of Bulgaria refused to support Ukraine at the NATO summit
Bulgaria's pro-Russian president Rumen Radev refused to head the Bulgarian delegation at the NATO summit in Washington because of "the position he has to defend on aid to Ukraine."
In the proposal for participation in the NATO summit for the Bulgarian president, it was mentioned that he should "present the framework positions" adopted by the government, and on their basis "approve and/or approve" the documents, Radev's press service reported.
As you know, the current president of Bulgaria has long defended positions on the war in Ukraine, which coincide with the position of the Kremlin — that providing military aid to Kyiv only prolongs the conflict, and those who support the Ukrainian resistance are "war lovers."
Orban refused to organize peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country cannot take responsibility for peace negotiations in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, noting that it has "neither a mandate nor international political weight."
The presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary a mandate to promote peace in Ukraine, but Hungary can be "a good tool in the hands of people who want peace." This was said by the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban.
Viktor Orban shared his impressions after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place in Kyiv this week. He noted that Europe could do more to promote peace, but Hungary, which currently holds the EU presidency, does not have a mandate to do so.
Viktor Orban said that "peace negotiations will be led by big countries."
During a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyi is "not happy" with the idea of peace talks with the Russian Federation and a ceasefire.
