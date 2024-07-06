At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Bulgaria will offer to start peace negotiations between Ukraine and the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev stated this.

I sincerely believe that we should advocate for peace talks and Bulgaria will act as a mediator. What could be better than that? And this is what I will suggest; there is no problem. Dimitar Glavchev Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria

At the same time, he expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's chances of being accepted as a mediator, the agency writes.

I will make a good offer, but it requires consent to be recognized as an intermediary. It is important to emphasize that these peace negotiations must comply with the UN Charter and international law. These are conditions that, in my opinion, are not subject to discussion, - added Glavchev.

It is also reported that Glavchev emphasized Bulgaria's readiness to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of EUR 80 million.

At the same time, the country rejected proposals to deploy Bulgarian troops in Ukraine, saying that Bulgarian soldiers will only defend the national territory.

The President of Bulgaria refused to support Ukraine at the NATO summit

Bulgaria's pro-Russian president Rumen Radev refused to head the Bulgarian delegation at the NATO summit in Washington because of "the position he has to defend on aid to Ukraine."

In the proposal for participation in the NATO summit for the Bulgarian president, it was mentioned that he should "present the framework positions" adopted by the government, and on their basis "approve and/or approve" the documents, Radev's press service reported.

The head of state does not agree with certain provisions of the framework positions adopted by the Council of Ministers regarding the obligations that our country undertakes in connection with the war in Ukraine, the message says.

As you know, the current president of Bulgaria has long defended positions on the war in Ukraine, which coincide with the position of the Kremlin — that providing military aid to Kyiv only prolongs the conflict, and those who support the Ukrainian resistance are "war lovers."

Orban refused to organize peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country cannot take responsibility for peace negotiations in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, noting that it has "neither a mandate nor international political weight."

The presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary a mandate to promote peace in Ukraine, but Hungary can be "a good tool in the hands of people who want peace." This was said by the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban shared his impressions after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place in Kyiv this week. He noted that Europe could do more to promote peace, but Hungary, which currently holds the EU presidency, does not have a mandate to do so.

Hungary cannot take responsibility for this, we do not have a mandate for this, nor the corresponding international political weight, we do not have an adequate national (gross) product, our army and so on, but we can be a good tool in the hands of the masters, we can be a good tool in the hands of people who want peace. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Viktor Orban said that "peace negotiations will be led by big countries."

During a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyi is "not happy" with the idea of peace talks with the Russian Federation and a ceasefire.