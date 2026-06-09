Ukraine risks losing military support from Bulgaria after pro-Russian politician Rumen Radev came to power in the country, cynically claiming that weapons will not help stop the war.

Bulgaria may change its pro-Ukrainian course to a pro-Russian one

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Dimitar Stoyanov, made a statement on this occasion.

He began to cynically claim that “Ukraine needs more people, not more weapons.”

Against this backdrop, the minister called for "a just peace that will be determined by the participation of both sides in the conflict."

The new Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who is known for his pro-Russian stance, also recently voiced his position on this matter.

He believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war will not end on the battlefield.

What is important to understand is that Bulgaria is one of the largest producers of Soviet-style ammunition in the European Union — the Armed Forces of Ukraine actively used them at the front.

Despite the country's government officially refusing direct military assistance at the beginning of the Russian invasion, Bulgarian shells found their way to the front lines through exports to other EU countries.

It is also known that over the past 4 years, Bulgaria has sent 13 packages of military assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but has still not disclosed their cost and contents.