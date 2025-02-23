Bundestag elections have started in Germany — why is this important for Ukraine?
Bundestag elections have started in Germany — why is this important for Ukraine?

Source:  online.ua

On February 23, German citizens vote in early elections to the Bundestag. What is important to understand is that they lead to a change of power in the country.

  • The far-right Alternative for Germany is expected to achieve a historical result, potentially influencing the political landscape in Germany.
  • Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party, the SPD, is projected to face its worst election result since World War II.

On the evening of February 23, after the end of voting, the first predictions regarding the election results will be made public.

According to analysts and political scientists, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance with its leader Friedrich Merz has the best chance of victory.

What is important to understand is that he is a pro-Ukrainian politician and will most likely become the next Chancellor of Germany.

It was Friedrich Merz who promised many times that he would transfer long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine if he won the elections.

The results of the latest opinion polls indicate that the far-right Alternative for Germany will achieve its best result in history and take second place.

A CDU/CSU victory would prevent the bloc from forming a government on its own, so it would have to look for coalition partners. These could be the Social Democrats or the Greens — or both, depending on the election results.

According to analysts, the political force of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the SPD, could suffer its worst election result since World War II.

