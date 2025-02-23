On February 23, German citizens vote in early elections to the Bundestag. What is important to understand is that they lead to a change of power in the country.
Points of attention
- The far-right Alternative for Germany is expected to achieve a historical result, potentially influencing the political landscape in Germany.
- Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party, the SPD, is projected to face its worst election result since World War II.
Elections have begun in Germany
On the evening of February 23, after the end of voting, the first predictions regarding the election results will be made public.
According to analysts and political scientists, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance with its leader Friedrich Merz has the best chance of victory.
What is important to understand is that he is a pro-Ukrainian politician and will most likely become the next Chancellor of Germany.
It was Friedrich Merz who promised many times that he would transfer long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine if he won the elections.
The results of the latest opinion polls indicate that the far-right Alternative for Germany will achieve its best result in history and take second place.
According to analysts, the political force of incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the SPD, could suffer its worst election result since World War II.
