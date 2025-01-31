Cable damage in the Baltic. Norway arrests Russian citizens

Norwegian police have arrested a vessel with a Russian crew on suspicion of involvement in damaging a fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden.
Russians suspected of new provocation in the Baltics
According to an official statement from Norwegian law enforcement, they decided to detain the ship based on a legal request from the Latvian authorities, as well as a court decision.
They were detained by the coast guard ship KV Bison during a police-led operation. The arrest of the Russian citizens took place at around 9:00 p.m. on January 30.
What is important to understand is that at this time the ship was in the Norwegian economic zone off the coast of the Troms region. It has already been delivered to the port of Tromsø.
Police are conducting a search, interrogation and evidence collection operation on the ship. The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has been informed about the case.
What is known about the cable damage in the Baltic?
On the morning of January 26, the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Broadcasting Center (LVRTC) was damaged.
According to journalists, the monitoring system was able to detect interruptions in data transmission on the Ventspils-Gotland section.
Together with partners, LVRTC conducted inspections and measurements in the network using equipment installed in Ventspils.
As of today, there is reason to believe that the cable is significantly damaged, and that the damage was caused by an external impact.
