Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Russian-occupied Mariupol, warns about the preparation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation for a large-scale offensive in the south of Ukraine.

What will indicate the preparation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation for the offensive in the south of Ukraine

According to David Sharp, an Israeli analyst, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently using the tactics of attacking in small groups.

Thus, a number of these groups are carrying out a whole series of attacks in the specified area.

In this way, the Russian occupiers try to find weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian military and try to dislodge them from their defensive positions.

According to Sharp, this tactic gives the criminal army of the Russian Federation a number of advantages and it is unlikely to abandon it.

However, as the analyst emphasizes, the deployment of a large enemy group in one of the areas of the front will indicate preparations for a large-scale offensive.

In particular, the Russian occupiers are currently transferring forces from the occupied territories in the Kherson region to support their own failed offensive in the Kharkiv region.

According to Sharp, currently in the south of Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation does not have the necessary reserves for an offensive.

They do not have many reserves, but at the same time many points of effort. Therefore, nothing is known about the South yet, at least in view of open sources, - the analyst emphasizes. Share

How the construction of the railway by the Russian occupiers can affect the situation in the south

Sharpe warned that the construction of a railway by the Russian occupiers in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine will significantly improve the enemy's logistics, and it will not be easy to destroy this railway.

Therefore, you need to look for places where solving problems will take a long time. For example, to demolish a bridge. While it will be restored, the railway will not work.