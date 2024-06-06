AFU destroyed two Russian "Pantsyr" missile systems in Ukraine's south

The Ukrainian military also struck the UAV control point.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian "Pantsyr" systems in the southern direction of the hostilities.
- The Ukrainian military also hit the control point with unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy army.
- During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,200 Russian soldiers and dozens of units of enemy equipment.
- Total combat losses of the enemy side from 02/24/22 to 06/05/24 include losses of personnel, equipment and other weapons.
- The Ukrainian army successfully defends its territory and significantly impacts enemy reinforcements.
What is known about the destruction of the Russian "Pantsyr" systems?
Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Operational Command "South" spokesman, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian "Pantsyr" systems in the south of Ukraine.
According to him, the Ukrainian military also destroyed the drone control centre and the command post of the Russian army in this direction.
The main task of the "Pantsyr-S1" missile system is to cover military and military-industrial facilities. Its value is about 15 million dollars.
AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers during the day
During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed over 1,200 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 513,700 (+1,280) people,
tanks — 7806 (+12) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,036 (+16) units,
artillery systems — 13,385 (+40) units,
MLRS — 1092 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 830 (+3) units,
aircraft — 357 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 10805 (+39),
cruise missiles — 2270 (+2),
warships/boats — 27 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,297 (+69) units,
special equipment — 2223 (+12).
