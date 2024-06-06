AFU destroyed two Russian "Pantsyr" missile systems in Ukraine's south

The Ukrainian military also struck the UAV control point.

What is known about the destruction of the Russian "Pantsyr" systems?

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Operational Command "South" spokesman, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian "Pantsyr" systems in the south of Ukraine.

Minus two "Pantsirs" (self-propelled missile system Pantsir-S1 — ed.) in our direction, the spokesman said. Share

According to him, the Ukrainian military also destroyed the drone control centre and the command post of the Russian army in this direction.

The main task of the "Pantsyr-S1" missile system is to cover military and military-industrial facilities. Its value is about 15 million dollars.

AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers during the day

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed over 1,200 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 approximately amounted to: