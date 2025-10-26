Canada ready to resume trade talks with US despite Trump's threats

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government is ready to resume trade talks with the United States despite threats from Donald Trump to raise tariffs on imports from Canada by 10%.

Carney made the statement at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

It is noted that the Canadian Prime Minister gave a terse response to President Donald Trump's promise to continue raising tariffs on Canadian goods, stating that his government is ready to resume trade talks with the United States at any time.

Canada stands ready to build on the progress we have made in negotiations or discussions with our American counterparts. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a 10% increase in tariffs on goods from Canada in response to an advertisement that contained excerpts from a 1987 speech by former US President Ronald Reagan.