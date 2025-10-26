Canada ready to resume trade talks with US despite Trump's threats
Canada ready to resume trade talks with US despite Trump's threats

Canada
Source:  Bloomberg

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government is ready to resume trade talks with the United States despite threats from Donald Trump to raise tariffs on imports from Canada by 10%.

Points of attention

  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is prepared to resume trade talks with the US despite threats of increased tariffs from President Donald Trump.
  • Canada is ready to respond to the 10% tariff hike on imports from the US and continue negotiations with American counterparts for mutual benefits.
  • Mark Carney expressed Canada's willingness to build on the progress made in trade discussions and engage in dialogue with the US despite recent tensions over tariffs.

Canada ready for tariff talks with US

Carney made the statement at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

It is noted that the Canadian Prime Minister gave a terse response to President Donald Trump's promise to continue raising tariffs on Canadian goods, stating that his government is ready to resume trade talks with the United States at any time.

Canada stands ready to build on the progress we have made in negotiations or discussions with our American counterparts.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney

Prime Minister of Canada

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a 10% increase in tariffs on goods from Canada in response to an advertisement that contained excerpts from a 1987 speech by former US President Ronald Reagan.

