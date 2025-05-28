Canada will join the EU defense plan — when exactly

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government is committed to joining a large-scale European defense rearmament plan by July 1.
Canada wants to reduce its dependence on the US for defense
Carney said this on the air of the "Power and Politics" program on the CBC television channel, commenting on the government's speech.
Carney noted that we are talking about the ReArm Europe initiative, which envisages EU countries' defense spending over the next five years.
According to the Prime Minister, Canada is already negotiating with the European Union to join the plan and expects concrete results by Canada Day, July 1.
Following Carney's remarks, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that his administration was in talks with Canada about joining the US's Golden Dome missile defence system, which he said would cost Canada $61 billion if it remained an independent country.
Mark Carney, after meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, denied the possibility of joining the US, stating that Canada would remain an independent state.
On May 27, the European Union (EU) approved the launch of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument worth €150 billion for joint defense procurement and support to Ukraine.
The main goal is to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, close critical capability gaps, and increase the production capacity of the European defense industry.
