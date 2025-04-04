Canada is ready to become a world leader instead of the US — Carney

The United States has dominated the global economy for decades. Canada is now poised to take on that role.
Canada can become a leader instead of the US — Carney
This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Carney said he would try to assemble a "coalition of like-minded countries" that would seek an alternative to the United States.
Later, the Canadian Prime Minister added that the period of US dominance in the global economy had come to an end.
Recall that US President Donald Trump has introduced new tariffs on imports of goods from all countries of the world, which came into effect on April 2, 2025. These tariffs range from 10% to 50%, depending on the importing country.
At the same time, in response to US tariffs, Canada imposed a 25% tariff on cars imported from the US.
Meanwhile, Britain has released a list of 8,000 American goods that could be hit with tariffs in response to US President Donald Trump's policies. Notably, the list includes a variety of products from binoculars to bourbon whiskey.
