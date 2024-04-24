Canada's APV manufacturer offers its vehicles to Germany for supply to Ukraine

The Roshel company promises to deliver 400 machines by the end of this year, at half the price.

Canada wants to help Germany with APV supply for the Ukrainian military

After the publication of the BILD article that Germany is disrupting the supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine, the Canadian manufacturer of armoured personnel carriers offered the German government a way out of this situation.

According to BILD, the managing director of the Canadian company Roshel, Roman Shimonov, approached the publication's editors. They offered to pay attention to their MRAP machines, which, according to him, "are a much better alternative," and also promised "competitive prices."

In the letter, Roshel's representative noted that the company could soon deliver 100 heavy MRAP wheeled armoured vehicles to Ukraine. At the same time, their price will be much lower than that of the FFG contract.

Roshel promises a price of less than €375,000 per car, while the German company FFG calls the estimated price €787,500. Shimonov says Roshel is currently producing 140 vehicles a month, meaning all of Germany's promised 400 armored personnel carriers could be delivered this year.

The Canadian company also has all the necessary certificates. In addition, Canadian vehicles are already participating in hostilities in Ukraine.

The Roshel company has already successfully delivered more than 1,000 armoured personnel carriers and MRAPs to Ukraine, and all deliveries were made on time or ahead of schedule. Share

The publication notes that they have forwarded Roshel's proposal to the Ministry of Defence of Germany but have not yet commented on the situation.

Ukraine needs quick and comprehensive support. We must use all possible options. Each proposal must be considered, said Sebastian Schäfer, a member of the parliamentary budget committee, in a conversation with BILD.

Germany disrupted the supply of armoured vehicles to Ukraine

As BILD wrote, Germany disrupted the supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine. According to the contract, the German Ministry of Defence said they plan to deliver all the machines as early as 2024, but no deliveries have yet started. In addition, the plan for this year was reduced from 400 cars to 200, and then to 100.

As noted, the reason is that FFG receives MRAP parts from the US and only assembles them in Germany. At the same time, the company had "restrictions on the license to export from the USA" and problems with certification.

Earlier, the German Finance Ministry announced that Ukraine has become the main recipient of arms exports. In the first quarter of 2024, permits were issued for the final export of weapons worth about €5.2 billion. Share

It is noted that €3.85 billion was allocated for military weapons and €1.4 billion for other weapons.