China announces new export restrictions on 10 US companies

China has announced new export restrictions on 10 American companies and organizations in response to the US imposing restrictions on several Chinese companies in early June.

China has adopted export restrictions for US companies

The Chinese government has added MP Materials, USA Rare Earth, and eight other American entities it says are affiliated with the US military to its export control list.

China's Ministry of Commerce said the measures were a response to the "malicious practices of the US government" and aimed at protecting the country's national security and interests, as well as fulfilling international obligations.

Organizations and individuals in any country or region are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use goods of Chinese origin to the specified organizations.

They noted that the relevant export activities should be stopped immediately.

In effect, this step means a complete ban on the export of dual-use goods for the named companies and strengthens previous rules that only required obtaining export licenses. Share

However, analysts believe that China's actions are largely symbolic and are a response to the Pentagon's 1260H list, which includes Chinese technology companies that Washington believes contribute to the activities of the Chinese military.

Separately, China's Ministry of Finance said it had decided to take action against 46 US companies. Chinese buyers are now banned from purchasing any products made by these companies, although US-funded enterprises operating in China can still do so.

On June 9, the United States added Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search engine Baidu, and automakers BYD and NIO to a list of companies working for China's military. The United States also added Unitree, a leading Chinese manufacturer of humanoid and quadruped robots, to the list.