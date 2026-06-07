China launches naval special operation near Taiwan

China's Ministry of Transport has officially confirmed the start of a special maritime operation in the waters east of the island of Taiwan.

China's operation near Taiwan - what's happening?

The Ministry of Transport of the PRC claims that the main goal of this operation is:

China's comprehensive exercise of administrative and legal jurisdiction at sea;

increased patrolling and law enforcement activities in remote maritime areas;

strengthening control over shipping in key water areas;

ensuring the safety of maritime traffic;

protection of state rights and interests.

In addition, it is noted that the maritime safety departments of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, as well as navigation support and rescue structures in the East China Sea, were involved in the process of organizing this operation.

The Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China also assures that their actions are logical responses to the unilateral announcement by Japan and the Philippines of the start of negotiations on the "delimitation of maritime zones" east of the island of Taiwan.

Official Beijing complains that this is a serious violation of its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the actions of Japan and the Philippines contradict the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).