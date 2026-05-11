Taiwan has approved a defense budget that is significantly lower than its partners' expectations. The United States has officially expressed disappointment with the decision.

Taiwan Saves on Defense — US Disappointed

Washington considers these expenditures insufficient for real defense of the island. The White House insists on full funding of Taiwan's army, said the agency's interlocutor among senior officials on condition of anonymity.

US officials believe Taipei leaves critical gaps in its defense system. A US official explained the Pentagon's position.

Our position on Taiwan's defense budget... is that it is disappointing in that there are some things left on the assembly line that we believe still need funding. We would like to see the rest of the originally proposed package funded.

The agency recalls that Taiwan's parliament has put an end to the discussion of money for the army. Deputies approved additional spending of $25 billion.

And while this is a significant amount of money, it does not cover all needs. It is only about two-thirds of what the government originally requested. Share

The thing is that today the opposition controls the parliament. It was they who blocked the allocation of the full amount. Such a decision directly affects the purchase of the latest weapons and the modernization of the fleet.