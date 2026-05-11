Taiwan has approved a defense budget that is significantly lower than its partners' expectations. The United States has officially expressed disappointment with the decision.
Points of attention
- Taiwan has approved a defense budget that is lower than its allies' expectations, causing disappointment in the United States.
- Insufficient financial support for Taiwan's military could lead to critical gaps in its defense system, impacting the country's security.
Taiwan Saves on Defense — US Disappointed
Washington considers these expenditures insufficient for real defense of the island. The White House insists on full funding of Taiwan's army, said the agency's interlocutor among senior officials on condition of anonymity.
US officials believe Taipei leaves critical gaps in its defense system. A US official explained the Pentagon's position.
Our position on Taiwan's defense budget... is that it is disappointing in that there are some things left on the assembly line that we believe still need funding. We would like to see the rest of the originally proposed package funded.
The agency recalls that Taiwan's parliament has put an end to the discussion of money for the army. Deputies approved additional spending of $25 billion.
The thing is that today the opposition controls the parliament. It was they who blocked the allocation of the full amount. Such a decision directly affects the purchase of the latest weapons and the modernization of the fleet.
Taipei will now have to make tough choices about its priorities. Some defense programs will be left penniless.
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