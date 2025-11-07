When China Attacks Taiwan — Insider Data

The German publication BILD has learned from its sources in Western intelligence that China is actively preparing for an invasion of Taiwan, which could begin as early as November 2026.

What is known about China's plans?

According to insider journalists, the invasion could begin if the midterm elections in the US in November next year lead to a political crisis and internal unrest in the States.

The Chinese authorities will view a potential political crisis in America, provoked by one party's disagreement with the election results, as a chance to start a war while official Washington solves its own problems.

Analyst May-Britt Stumbaum commented.

He drew attention to the fact that China is modernizing a large number of civilian ferries for military purposes.

Moreover, official Beijing intends to build more than 70 large ferries by the end of 2026.

The country will choose a military invasion if Xi Jinping believes that annexation of Taiwan is impossible in any other way, the analyst predicts. Share

According to media reports, the aggressor country Russia is helping China prepare an invasion of Taiwan.