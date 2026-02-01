Xi has removed the main obstacle to invading Taiwan

The Wall Street Journal draws attention to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly preparing to invade Taiwan. This is indicated by the recent large-scale purges in the top leadership of the PRC army.

What is Xi Jinping preparing for?

The dictator's recent actions and decisions indicate that he has finally concentrated control over the armed forces in his hands.

In fact, it means that no one inside the country will be able to prevent Xi from implementing his plan for a military invasion of Taiwan.

The arrest of General Zhang Yuxia, a close ally and childhood friend whom the Chinese leader called "elder brother," removes any domestic voices of authority that could prevent Xi from taking any action against Taiwan, a democratic, self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory. Share

It's no secret that a few years ago, the dictator ordered the country's military leadership to modernize the Chinese army by 2027.