The Wall Street Journal draws attention to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly preparing to invade Taiwan. This is indicated by the recent large-scale purges in the top leadership of the PRC army.
Points of attention
- Speculation arises from Xi Jinping's directive to modernize the Chinese army by 2027, fueling concerns about the impending invasion of Taiwan.
- The removal of dissenting voices within Xi's circle highlights the dictator's determination to achieve his military objectives, despite internal resistance.
What is Xi Jinping preparing for?
The dictator's recent actions and decisions indicate that he has finally concentrated control over the armed forces in his hands.
In fact, it means that no one inside the country will be able to prevent Xi from implementing his plan for a military invasion of Taiwan.
It's no secret that a few years ago, the dictator ordered the country's military leadership to modernize the Chinese army by 2027.
It was after this that rumors began to spread actively in the West that the PRC would invade Taiwan next year.
More on the topic
