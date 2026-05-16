Taiwan puts Trump in his place after his meeting with Xi

Taiwan has publicly declared its sovereignty and independence after US President Donald Trump warned the island's authorities against self-determination.
Points of attention
- Xi Jinping's demand for Trump to stop selling weapons to Taiwan underscores China's claim over the island, intensifying the Sino-American relations.
- The standoff between the US, China, and Taiwan poses a risk of potential conflict, emphasizing the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.
Trump's new statements did not scare Taiwan
The island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an official statement on this matter:
What is important to understand is that the diplomatic department's statement was a reaction to the words of US President Donald Trump.
The White House chief made it clear that he "doesn't want anyone to become independent," when asked whether the US would come to Taiwan's aid if China invaded.
Despite the fact that the United States does not officially recognize the self-governing island, official Beijing criticizes Washington for selling weapons to Taiwan.
Xi Jinping demanded that Donald Trump stop this because China considers Taiwan part of its territory.
As journalists managed to learn, the head of the PRC called Taiwan "the most important issue in Sino-American relations."
Moreover, he even threatened the US president that if it was not addressed properly, it could lead to conflict between the two sides.
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