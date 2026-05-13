Trump arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump flew to Beijing on May 13 for two days of high-level talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in China: how was he welcomed?

A welcoming ceremony awaited Trump, full of the pomp and ceremony that the American president so values.

To underscore the importance of this trip, Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to lead a delegation to meet the US president. Share

Han is widely considered Xi's envoy at diplomatic events and attended Trump's inauguration last year. He is a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Chinese Communist Party.

The US President is also welcomed by 300 Chinese teenagers in blue and white uniforms with Chinese and American flags, as well as a military honor guard and a military band.

🚨 WOW! Several HUNDRED Chinese youth and a military band just gave President Trump a GRAND WELCOME as he arrived in Beijing



47 is LOVING IT, stopping to watch 🤣



China's VP, ambassador and foreign minister are there as well



This is what TRUMP RESPECT looks like! 🇺🇸🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/NvFc3DRg36 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

According to the White House, other officials on site include U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, his counterpart, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

Teenagers chanted in Chinese: "Welcome, welcome, warm welcome." The US president raised his fist in greeting before sitting in the motorcade waiting for him. Share

Xi will officially congratulate Trump on the morning of May 14 local time.