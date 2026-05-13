Trump arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump flew to Beijing on May 13 for two days of high-level talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump arrives in China for important talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, marked by a grand welcoming ceremony.
- The high-level talks aim to address key issues between the two countries, with a focus on strengthening diplomatic relations and addressing mutual concerns.
Trump arrived in China: how was he welcomed?
A welcoming ceremony awaited Trump, full of the pomp and ceremony that the American president so values.
Han is widely considered Xi's envoy at diplomatic events and attended Trump's inauguration last year. He is a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Chinese Communist Party.
The US President is also welcomed by 300 Chinese teenagers in blue and white uniforms with Chinese and American flags, as well as a military honor guard and a military band.
🚨 WOW! Several HUNDRED Chinese youth and a military band just gave President Trump a GRAND WELCOME as he arrived in Beijing— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026
47 is LOVING IT, stopping to watch 🤣
China's VP, ambassador and foreign minister are there as well
This is what TRUMP RESPECT looks like! 🇺🇸🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/NvFc3DRg36
According to the White House, other officials on site include U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, his counterpart, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.
Xi will officially congratulate Trump on the morning of May 14 local time.
Before leaving for China for a summit with the country's leader Xi Jinping, Trump said he was not counting on help to end the war with Iran.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-