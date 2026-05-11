Trump to make state visit to China and meet with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China on May 13-15.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 13-15 for a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- The details of the visit, including the agenda of the meeting between Trump and Xi, remain confidential, causing speculation and anticipation about the outcomes of their discussions.
Trump flies to China
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.
The program of the visit, including the date of the American leader's meeting with his Chinese counterpart, as well as the agenda of their talks, have not been disclosed.
At the same time, Trump said that he might cancel the meeting with Xi altogether if China does not help with security in the Strait of Hormuz.
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