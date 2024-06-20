China arrests a local farmer, 74, for donation to Ukraine's Armed Forces: details
Category
World
Publication date

China arrests a local farmer, 74, for donation to Ukraine's Armed Forces: details

arrest
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Chinese farmer Zhang Liping has never hidden that he supports Ukraine in the war against Russia. However, the authorities of his country did not like such a clear position, which, as is known, helps the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • A Chinese farmer was detained for supporting Ukraine and a letter to Zelensky, which caused a negative reaction from the Chinese authorities.
  • The man donated money to the Armed Forces and declared that he believed in the victory of Ukraine.
  • The NATO Secretary General called on the West to get even with China for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine and emphasised the importance of the consequences for Beijing.

A Chinese farmer was interrogated for several hours over a donation to the Armed Forces

On June 16, information began to spread in the Chinese media that farmer Zhang Liping from Anhui province admitted to his friends that he had sent a letter to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Mr. President, I am Zhang Liping, a 74-year-old Chinese farmer. With the beginning of the Swiss Peace Summit, I express my deep admiration for the fearless Ukrainian people and my sincere concern. Ukraine will win! Peace will win! wrote Zhang Liping.

Photo: screenshot

In addition, Lipin emphasized that he donated 1,000 yuan to express support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that immediately after this information appeared in the media, the Chinese police detained the farmer and interrogated him for 4 hours.

Photo: screenshot

It is currently unknown what happened to Lipin and why he was actually detained.

What is known about China's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Only in 2023, Russia imported from China 90% of its microelectronics, which is used for the production of missiles, tanks and aircraft.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In addition, he called on the West to take revenge on China for helping the Russian Federation continue its war against Ukraine.

The leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, tried to create the impression that he is taking a back seat in this conflict in order to avoid sanctions and preserve trade, explained Stoltenberg.

He also added that Beijing failed to deceive the West and will be forced to pay for its decisions and actions.

Beijing cannot have both. At some point—and unless China changes course—allies must make it pay. There must be consequences.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China built one more landing ship, pointing out its preparation to invade Taiwan — experts
Chinese army
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China outrages after EU decides to impose fees on Chinese electric cars from July 4
China
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China opts for hybrid warfare against Western countries — NYT
China and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?