China attacked a German plane

German authorities have publicly accused China of using a laser to target a German aircraft. It is important to understand that this happened while it was participating in the EU's Operation Aspides.

What is known about the conflict between Germany and China?

The German Foreign Ministry has urgently summoned the Chinese ambassador in Berlin.

The diplomatic department accuses the PRC of using a laser to shoot down their plane.

The threat to German personnel and the disruption of the operation are completely unacceptable, the ministry said on X, announcing the challenge.

The Foreign Ministry, the Chinese Embassy and the Aspides Mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As journalists note, European officials have repeatedly expressed concern about China's influence on critical infrastructure, including key shipping lanes.

The European Union created “Aspides,” which means “shields” in ancient Greek, as a defensive maritime security operation to protect shipping during the Red Sea crisis.

What is important to understand is that the German military first joined this operation a year and a half ago.