On December 29, several units of the Eastern Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China began military exercises called "Mission Justice 2025." The "exercises" are taking place around Taiwan.
Points of attention
- China's “Mission Justice 2025” military exercises near Taiwan aim to protect sovereignty and unity while serving as a warning to separatist forces and external interference.
- The PLA's Eastern Command is directing ground forces, navy, air force, and missile forces to various strategic areas around Taiwan, focusing on patrols, combat readiness, and joint operations.
- The exercises involve live-fire drills and simulated strikes on dummy targets, emphasizing comprehensive deterrence and protection of China's national unity.
China rattles weapons near Taiwan
This was announced by the command spokesman, Colonel Shi Yi.
He added that the training will focus on the following issues:
patrol;
ensuring combat readiness of naval and air defense;
jointly achieving comprehensive superiority;
blockades of key ports and areas;
as well as comprehensive deterrence outside the archipelago.
The colonel added that it was a "stern warning to separatist forces" advocating for Taiwan independence. It was also a warning against foreign interference and "a legitimate and necessary step to protect China's sovereignty and national unity."
In a separate statement, the PLA said it would conduct live-fire drills in five areas around Taiwan from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that "any vessels or aircraft" not involved in the exercises were "advised to refrain from entering" the area where the drills were taking place.
Bloomberg notes that these are the PLA's first major exercises off the coast of Taiwan since April, when it conducted two days of blockade drills. The maneuvers also included simulated strikes on dummy targets, including ports and energy facilities.
