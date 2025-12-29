China has launched large-scale military exercises near Taiwan — what is known

On December 29, several units of the Eastern Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China began military exercises called "Mission Justice 2025." The "exercises" are taking place around Taiwan.

China rattles weapons near Taiwan

This was announced by the command spokesman, Colonel Shi Yi.

According to him, the PLA Eastern Command is directing ground forces, navy, air force and missile forces to the Taiwan Strait, as well as to areas north, southwest, southeast and east of the island of Taiwan. Share

He added that the training will focus on the following issues:

patrol;

ensuring combat readiness of naval and air defense;

jointly achieving comprehensive superiority;

blockades of key ports and areas;

as well as comprehensive deterrence outside the archipelago.

With ships and aircraft approaching the island of Taiwan from various directions, troops from different branches of the military are conducting joint assaults to test their capabilities in the field of joint operations. Share

The colonel added that it was a "stern warning to separatist forces" advocating for Taiwan independence. It was also a warning against foreign interference and "a legitimate and necessary step to protect China's sovereignty and national unity."

In a separate statement, the PLA said it would conduct live-fire drills in five areas around Taiwan from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, adding that "any vessels or aircraft" not involved in the exercises were "advised to refrain from entering" the area where the drills were taking place.

Bloomberg notes that these are the PLA's first major exercises off the coast of Taiwan since April, when it conducted two days of blockade drills. The maneuvers also included simulated strikes on dummy targets, including ports and energy facilities.