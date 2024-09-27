China has lost a modern nuclear submarine

According to insiders from the US Federal Government, the newest Chinese nuclear submarine sank near the shipyard in the Chinese city of Wuhan several months ago, but the Chinese authorities are still hiding this fact.

China does not want to confirm the loss of its submarine

What is important to understand is that the Chinese submarine is the first in a new series of nuclear-powered Zhou boats.

According to available data, it sank during final fitting at a shipyard near Wuhan, but official Beijing is still silent on the matter.

So far, journalists have not been able to find out whether there was nuclear fuel on board during the accident and whether any of the crew survived.

The first signs of a possible disaster near a shipyard near Wuhan appeared in the summer, when former US Navy submarine officer and senior scientist at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) Thomas Shugart noticed unusual activity of floating cranes in commercial satellite images. Later, Shugar reported that the cranes were used to rescue a sunken submarine. Share

What is known about the submarine lost by China

It was built by the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp. The vessel was first spotted at a berth on the Yangtze River several months ago, while it was undergoing final outfitting before going to sea.

According to the journalists, American officials did not record the taking of water or environmental samples by the Chinese side for radiation leakage.

The Wall Street Journal has already voiced the version that the submarine's personnel died or were injured during the sinking.

Experts say the risk of a radiation leak is likely low because the submarine was not out to sea and its reactors were not operating at high power.