China is actively preparing for nuclear war with the US
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World
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China is actively preparing for nuclear war with the US

China admits the possibility of nuclear war with the US
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, the Chinese authorities are building a large military complex in a remote desert, which is most likely an important part of Beijing's preparations for a potential nuclear strike by the United States.

Points of attention

  • Satellite images reveal an extensive network of launch pads, bunkers, and communication hubs indicating significant military preparations by China.
  • The construction near the Hami nuclear mine field showcases structures for electronic warfare, satellite communications, and operations management as observed by security analysts.

China admits the possibility of nuclear war with the US

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a very specific goal: he wants no American first strike against China's nuclear arsenal to deprive Beijing of the opportunity to strike back.

Satellite images obtained by the media indicate that the Chinese authorities are actively building an extensive network of launch pads, bunkers, and communication hubs near isolated nuclear mines.

What is important to understand is that this is where the Chinese army's missiles with the longest flight range are stored.

According to journalists, in total, China has already built more than 80 launch pads and three octagonal structures in the northwest, near the Hami nuclear mine field.

According to three security analysts, they also show facilities that could be used for electronic warfare, satellite communications, and operations management, the journalists write.

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