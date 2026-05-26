Official Beijing has issued a public statement commenting on the Kremlin's threats of new massive strikes on the Ukrainian capital. The Chinese government has called on "relevant parties" to refrain from escalating hostilities.
Points of attention
- Amidst uncertainties, China does not confirm whether it plans to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv, raising questions about their true stance in the war.
- Official Beijing's response reflects a calculated diplomatic approach while balancing relationships with both Russia and Ukraine.
China still feigns neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made an official statement on this matter.
They began to assure that China's position is consistent and clear. Beijing does not recognize the fact that it has been helping dictator Vladimir Putin wage war against Ukraine for many years.
Amid Putin's latest threats, Pekvin made an abstract appeal to all parties to refrain from escalating hostilities and return to the path of negotiations.
Interestingly, in response to a clarifying question about whether official Beijing plans to evacuate diplomats from its embassy in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman did not want to answer.
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