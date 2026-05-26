Official Beijing has issued a public statement commenting on the Kremlin's threats of new massive strikes on the Ukrainian capital. The Chinese government has called on "relevant parties" to refrain from escalating hostilities.

China still feigns neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC made an official statement on this matter.

They began to assure that China's position is consistent and clear. Beijing does not recognize the fact that it has been helping dictator Vladimir Putin wage war against Ukraine for many years.

"We consider dialogue and negotiations to be the only viable way to resolve the conflict," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning cynically stated. Share

Amid Putin's latest threats, Pekvin made an abstract appeal to all parties to refrain from escalating hostilities and return to the path of negotiations.

We call on relevant parties to make joint efforts to stop the escalation as soon as possible and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations,” Mao Ning added cynically. Share

Interestingly, in response to a clarifying question about whether official Beijing plans to evacuate diplomats from its embassy in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman did not want to answer.