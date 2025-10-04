Oleg Alexandrov, an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, told reporters that China is transferring satellite intelligence data to Russia for the purpose of launching missile strikes on Ukraine, in particular on the facilities of foreign investors.

China has joined Russia's war crimes

As Oleg Alexandrov noted, the SSR learned about the facts of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of the territory of Ukraine.

This is done in order to identify and reconnoiter strategic targets for destruction.

At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these objects may belong to foreign investors, said an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Share

The SVR team did not want to disclose more details about the facilities in Ukraine that were hit using Chinese satellite intelligence data.

What is important to understand is that on August 21, as a result of a Russian missile attack, the American Flex electronics factory in Mukachevo, Transcarpathia, was destroyed.

Recently, the head of the SZRU, Oleg Ivashchenko, officially confirmed that China supplies special chemicals, gunpowder, and machine tools to 20 Russian military factories.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones were of Chinese origin.