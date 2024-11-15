China's big bank has created new serious problems for Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

China's big bank has created new serious problems for Russia

Western pressure on China still works
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

One of the largest Chinese banks — Bank of China — began increasingly to block transfers in yuan from countries that the Russian Federation uses to purchase goods.

Points of attention

  • The pressure of the international community on the People's Republic of China is manifested in the excessive caution of the Bank of China.
  • This can complicate financial transactions between countries.
  • Russian businessmen and experts are discussing the possible consequences of blocking Bank of China transfers for economic relations with partner countries.

Western pressure on China still works

Such data were shared by representatives of Russian business, lawyers and consultants who spoke on condition of anonymity.

For example, it became known that a company from the UAE failed to transfer yuan from the Kazakh bank "CenterCredit" to the Chinese Chouzhou Commercial.

The transaction was blocked by the Bank of China, which acts as a correspondent bank for the Kazakh credit organization, said Vladyslav Donchenko, deputy head of the legal committee of the Association of Exporters and Importers.

It is also important to understand that neither the director nor the founder of the company had formal ties with the aggressor country.

Journalists also managed to find out that the Chouzhou bank now asks to pay it from Kazakhstan only from those banks with which it has direct correspondent relations.

Identical problems were recorded during the transfer of funds from banks in Georgia and Armenia to the People's Republic of China.

Photo: screenshot

In Russia, they explain the Chinese bank's decision in their own way

The Secretary of the General Council of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Maksym Spassky responded promptly to the latest events.

According to him, Bank of China has the most serious and complex compliance among Chinese banks.

Only some suspicion of danger — they do not want to make the payment right away, — added Spassky.

He also added that "for non-serious goods, payments are made to small regional banks."

However, when it comes to the supply of complex equipment or electronics, and the payer is a company from the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, or Kazakhstan, "all the cards come together."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine received a $1.35 billion grant from the United States
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine received a $1.35 billion grant from the United States
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the economy of Russia will feel the serious consequences of the war
What will happen in Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 700,000 soldiers of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
MLRS HIMARS

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?