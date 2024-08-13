Currently, China continues to support Russia in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine, pretending that Moscow and Beijing supposedly gain something from it.

Why China is wrong about the attitude to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and how it threatens the world

The publication notes that from the very beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Chinese authorities demonstrated restraint and caution.

However, then it became apparent that China is increasingly supporting the Kremlin in its efforts to destroy the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The authors of the publication emphasize that although the Chinese government controls most universities and think tanks, the analysts and scientists who work there maintain a certain level of independence of assessments and views, which exerts a certain influence on the government.

With the start of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, Chinese analysts and academics expressed concern that it could harm their country's interests.

China's support for Russia, in particular, creates high tension in relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as EU countries.

Flags of Russia and China

This destroys the global economic system and reduces the financial potential of Russia, which is one of China's key partners.

The negative impact of the war on China [will be] huge, - stated in May 2022, one of the leading Chinese scholars in the field of international relations, Yan Xuetong. Share

According to other Chinese specialists, in particular, ex-vice president of the Bank of China Wang Yunli, the sanctions of Western countries against Russia and companies and individuals that help the Kremlin in armed aggression against Ukraine are destroying the system of the global economy that ensures China's development.

Two years after the start of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin, it is clear that all the predictions of Chinese economists and analysts have come true.

However, Chinese officials, on the contrary, were full of optimism due to the conviction that absolute collapse does not threaten either the economy of Russia or the economy of China.

At the same time, Russia continues to increase the production of weapons and was able to some extent to avoid isolation in the international arena.

The Chinese were also greatly inspired by the split in the US political environment regarding the issue of support for Ukraine.

What are the negative consequences of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine that the Chinese government stubbornly ignores

However, the discussion of Chinese experts currently completely ignores the negative consequences of the war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

Because of Russia's support, China has indeed suffered both economic and diplomatic losses.

Among other things, there has been a significant deterioration in relations between Beijing and Brussels.

China's economy is extremely dependent on global trade and it is most threatened by the division of world trade into separate cells.

However, the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, due to Western sanctions, provoked exactly these processes.

The obvious parallel between the already war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the expected war of the People's Republic of China against Taiwan has already forced the USA and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region to significantly strengthen their defenses.

The authors of the material emphasize that the discussion of Chinese analysts lacks an assessment of Beijing's losses due to the support of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The views of Chinese analysts shed light on what conclusions the Chinese government made from the war in Ukraine. And it seems that these are completely wrong conclusions.