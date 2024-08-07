China began to prepare for a long war and blockade

According to The Times, the authorities of the People's Republic of China assume that their country will have to go to war with the United States if the Republican Donald Trump becomes the American president again.

China's War Preparation Plan. What is it about?

Official Beijing is currently considering various scenarios of the development of events — from a trade war to a full-fledged one with the involvement of its army.

According to media reports, he has already started to actively accumulate raw materials.

What is important to understand is that previously the industry of the PRC absorbed the world's rare earth metals and energy very quickly.

China is now growing more slowly, but is still buying huge volumes of goods. Accumulates them for what exactly? A further attempt to supplant the US in world markets — or something more sinister? — The Times is interested. Share

According to the author of the article, China quite possibly expects that if Trump is re-elected, he will curtail American aid to Ukraine and focus on containing the PRC.

Beijing also suggests that a US-led naval blockade of Chinese ports may begin.

From this perspective, the current build-up by the Chinese authorities makes some sense. It's not just defense-related minerals that are being bought, not just gas and oil, but also the wheat, corn and soybeans that feed China's 400 million pigs," The Times notes. Share

Will China risk attacking Taiwan?

According to the author of the article, the authorities of the People's Republic of China have already realized that there will definitely not be a blitzkrieg.

If Russia failed to capture Kyiv in the first days of the war against Ukraine, Taiwan will not fall quickly either.

Despite this, China continues to spend about $700 billion, which is slightly below the US level of spending, to modernize its armed forces.

The army of the People's Republic of China really has something to brag about today.