How China can force the Russian Federation to stop the war against Ukraine — Zelensky's answer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that if China takes a strong position, it will be able to force Russia to stop its war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- China remains a key partner of Russia, but continues to call for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine.
- China provides Russia with support and consumer goods, but also supports the implementation of peace initiatives in cooperation with other countries.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on China to take a principled position and put pressure on Russia to end the conflict.
China can force Russia to stop the war
As Zelensky noted, the stronger the state, the more pressure should be put on Russia, then there will be a quick result.
In his opinion, the mediation position is not strong.
What is known about China's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine
According to the journalists of The Wall Street Journal, after a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, continued to call for a diplomatic solution to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
The material emphasizes that while officially maintaining neutrality, China remained a key partner of Russia, providing it with support and helping it survive Western sanctions.
China supplies Russia with consumer goods and dual-use goods for the defense sector, and also buys Russian oil and gas.
Meanwhile, China also insists on the implementation of its own peace initiatives, which were announced jointly with Brazil.
