How China can force the Russian Federation to stop the war against Ukraine — Zelensky's answer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that if China takes a strong position, it will be able to force Russia to stop its war against Ukraine.

China can force Russia to stop the war

I will answer like this. If China wants to, it can force Russia to stop this war. This is how we talk about the whole world. China is an integral part of this world, one of the influential states. I would like them not to have a mediating mission. I wish they would pressure Russia to end the war. Just as the United States is pushing. Just as the EU is pushing. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As Zelensky noted, the stronger the state, the more pressure should be put on Russia, then there will be a quick result.

In his opinion, the mediation position is not strong.

So I would like China to have a strong position on this war so that they stop the Russians. We don't need anything extra. No additional support is required. Everything should be based on international law. I would very much like China to have such a very principled position, - concluded Zelensky. Share

What is known about China's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the journalists of The Wall Street Journal, after a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, continued to call for a diplomatic solution to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

The material emphasizes that while officially maintaining neutrality, China remained a key partner of Russia, providing it with support and helping it survive Western sanctions.

China supplies Russia with consumer goods and dual-use goods for the defense sector, and also buys Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, China also insists on the implementation of its own peace initiatives, which were announced jointly with Brazil.