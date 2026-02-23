"Closer to the front line". Zelenskyy spoke about the foreign contingent in Ukraine

Ukraine's allies in the future should deploy their contingents closer to the fighting, ideally on the front line.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky advocates for the deployment of foreign troops closer to the front line in Ukraine to bolster security and support for Ukrainian forces.
- Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of NATO member countries stationing troops in Ukraine to ensure the enforcement of a future peace agreement.
Zelenskyy made a statement regarding the foreign contingent in Ukraine
This was said by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, relatively speaking, the Poles did not confirm their presence, but if Poland offered its presence in Lviv, then Ukraine would not need it.
Talks about deploying an allied military contingent on the territory of Ukraine have been ongoing for several years.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after the signing of the peace agreement, it is possible to deploy support forces away from the front line, for example, in Kyiv or Odessa.
According to his plans, the support force will include British, French, and Turkish troops. Their main goal is to train Ukrainian military personnel and guarantee security.
