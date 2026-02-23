Ukraine's allies in the future should deploy their contingents closer to the fighting, ideally on the front line.

Zelenskyy made a statement regarding the foreign contingent in Ukraine

This was said by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

France and Britain can allocate a brigade each. In our understanding, this is up to 5 thousand people. There are also signals from some other states that will be ready to strengthen Ukraine with their contingent. We would like to see a (foreign — ed.) )contingent closer to the front line. Share

According to him, relatively speaking, the Poles did not confirm their presence, but if Poland offered its presence in Lviv, then Ukraine would not need it.

It would be better if Poland provided its logistics for aircraft, for air defense, so that enemy air targets could be shot down from neighboring states. Of course, no one wants to be on the front line. But Ukrainians would like our partners to be by our side. This is logical. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Talks about deploying an allied military contingent on the territory of Ukraine have been ongoing for several years.

It is known that European leaders, together with US representatives, are working on a security guarantee agreement that would provide for the possible presence of troops from NATO member countries in Ukraine to guarantee the implementation of a future peace agreement. Share

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after the signing of the peace agreement, it is possible to deploy support forces away from the front line, for example, in Kyiv or Odessa.