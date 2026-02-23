"Closer to the front line". Zelenskyy spoke about the foreign contingent in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Closer to the front line". Zelenskyy spoke about the foreign contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

Ukraine's allies in the future should deploy their contingents closer to the fighting, ideally on the front line.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky advocates for the deployment of foreign troops closer to the front line in Ukraine to bolster security and support for Ukrainian forces.
  • Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of NATO member countries stationing troops in Ukraine to ensure the enforcement of a future peace agreement.

Zelenskyy made a statement regarding the foreign contingent in Ukraine

This was said by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

France and Britain can allocate a brigade each. In our understanding, this is up to 5 thousand people. There are also signals from some other states that will be ready to strengthen Ukraine with their contingent. We would like to see a (foreign — ed.) )contingent closer to the front line.

According to him, relatively speaking, the Poles did not confirm their presence, but if Poland offered its presence in Lviv, then Ukraine would not need it.

It would be better if Poland provided its logistics for aircraft, for air defense, so that enemy air targets could be shot down from neighboring states. Of course, no one wants to be on the front line. But Ukrainians would like our partners to be by our side. This is logical.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Talks about deploying an allied military contingent on the territory of Ukraine have been ongoing for several years.

It is known that European leaders, together with US representatives, are working on a security guarantee agreement that would provide for the possible presence of troops from NATO member countries in Ukraine to guarantee the implementation of a future peace agreement.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that after the signing of the peace agreement, it is possible to deploy support forces away from the front line, for example, in Kyiv or Odessa.

According to his plans, the support force will include British, French, and Turkish troops. Their main goal is to train Ukrainian military personnel and guarantee security.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO responded to the reduction of the US contingent in Europe
The reduction of the US contingent in Europe has begun
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Legal combat targets". Zakharova cynically scares the future peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine
Zakharova

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?