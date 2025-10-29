NATO responded to the reduction of the US contingent in Europe

On October 29, the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance officially confirmed that it maintains close contact with the United States on the issue of troop deployment. This statement was made after the start of the reduction of the number of American military contingents in European countries.

The reduction of the US contingent in Europe has begun

According to the journalists, they spoke about this with their anonymous sources in the Alliance.

Insiders pointed out that "adjustments in the deployment of US troops are not unusual."

In addition, it is emphasized that "even with these adjustments, the number of US troops in Europe remains higher than it has been for many years."

NATO and the US authorities are in close contact regarding our common position — to ensure that NATO maintains a strong deterrence and defense capability, and the US authorities have informed NATO in advance of this adjustment, — an anonymous source told reporters.

As previously mentioned, on October 29, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed data that had previously appeared in the media that the United States was reducing the number of its troops deployed in Europe.