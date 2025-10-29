NATO responded to the reduction of the US contingent in Europe
Category
World
Publication date

NATO responded to the reduction of the US contingent in Europe

The reduction of the US contingent in Europe has begun
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

On October 29, the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance officially confirmed that it maintains close contact with the United States on the issue of troop deployment. This statement was made after the start of the reduction of the number of American military contingents in European countries.

Points of attention

  • Significant US troop relocation from Jasienka Airport in Poland mentioned in context
  • Continuous communication between NATO and US authorities to maintain common position on defense and deterrence capabilities

The reduction of the US contingent in Europe has begun

According to the journalists, they spoke about this with their anonymous sources in the Alliance.

Insiders pointed out that "adjustments in the deployment of US troops are not unusual."

In addition, it is emphasized that "even with these adjustments, the number of US troops in Europe remains higher than it has been for many years."

NATO and the US authorities are in close contact regarding our common position — to ensure that NATO maintains a strong deterrence and defense capability, and the US authorities have informed NATO in advance of this adjustment, — an anonymous source told reporters.

As previously mentioned, on October 29, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed data that had previously appeared in the media that the United States was reducing the number of its troops deployed in Europe.

In the spring of 2025, the United States announced the relocation of American military personnel from Jasienka Airport in Poland, which is a key hub for aid to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will Russia start a war against NATO — ISW forecast
ISW warns about Putin's plans
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain recognizes Russia's invasion of NATO territory
NATO cannot ignore Russian aggression

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?