NATO responded to the reduction of the US contingent in Europe

On October 29, the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance officially confirmed that it maintains close contact with the United States on the issue of troop deployment. This statement was made after the start of the reduction of the number of American military contingents in European countries.
The reduction of the US contingent in Europe has begun
According to the journalists, they spoke about this with their anonymous sources in the Alliance.
Insiders pointed out that "adjustments in the deployment of US troops are not unusual."
In addition, it is emphasized that "even with these adjustments, the number of US troops in Europe remains higher than it has been for many years."
As previously mentioned, on October 29, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed data that had previously appeared in the media that the United States was reducing the number of its troops deployed in Europe.
In the spring of 2025, the United States announced the relocation of American military personnel from Jasienka Airport in Poland, which is a key hub for aid to Ukraine.
