Colonel Peshkov was arrested in Russia

In the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the former deputy commander from the rear of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Moscow Military District, Colonel Dmytro Peshkov, was arrested. The Russian authorities accuse the latter of embezzling food rations.

More and more Russian military leaders are behind bars

According to pro-Kremlin media, Russian law enforcement agencies arrested Peshkov and charged him with embezzling food rations for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

However, the colonel does not admit his guilt.

The American Institute for the Study of War has suggested that Peshkov's arrest may well be part of a targeted effort by the Kremlin to remove high-ranking Russian officials from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian colonel Dmytro Peshkov (Photo: screenshot)

In this way, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, takes revenge on the commanders for the defeats of their units in the war against Ukraine.

The ISW team also believes that the Russian dictator wants to see exceptionally loyal and obedient officers in the ranks of his armed forces.

What is important to understand is that units of the 144th motorized rifle division are conducting offensive operations in the area of Terna and Nevske settlements in the Luhansk region.

It is also worth noting that they recently lost part of the territory against the backdrop of successful counterattacks by the Armed Forces.

What is known about the situation at the front on August 2-3

In total, 123 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army were recorded at the front during August 2.

The Russian occupiers struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike using three missiles, as well as 80 airstrikes, including 114 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy launched 4,693 attacks, 93 of them from rocket salvo systems.