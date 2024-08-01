According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has advanced 21 km in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region over the past year, suffering huge losses in manpower and military equipment.

What price are the Russian occupiers paying for limited advancement in the Donbass?

Kovalenko emphasized that every month the Russian occupiers lose a huge number of personnel and military equipment in their attempts to advance in the east of Ukraine.

The analyst predicts that this trend of high losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation will continue until the end of the current year, since it is extremely important for the Ukrainian military to exhaust the enemy.

Kovalenko noted that since the Ukrainian military is currently on the defensive, sometimes they have to retreat from positions completely destroyed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation to more advantageous and better prepared positions.

What is 21 km per year? This is an average statistical advance of 60 meters per day. That's their pace. From time to time they capture settlements and villages, and before that they completely destroy them, turning them into ruins with anti-tank missiles and artillery. They have no other option for capturing the settlement. At the same time, the enemy is suffering huge losses, the analyst emphasizes.

A destroyed truck of the Russian army in Ukraine

What is known about the insane losses of the Russian army during July

According to him, the Russian occupiers lost 35,680 soldiers in July alone.

According to him, the Russian occupiers lost 35,680 soldiers in July alone.

There is a very high rate of losses of barrel artillery - 1,520 units. This is an absolute record for the loss of artillery, which indicates the high level of counter-battery combat implemented by the Defense Forces. There is a very high rate of loss of road transport - 2 thousand 103 units. This is due to the fact that Russians are starting to use armored vehicles less and less, and move around on civilian vehicles - "loaves", UAZs, autos, golf carts and even motorcycles, Kovalenko emphasizes.

The analyst added that the Russian occupiers are currently facing the problem of an acute shortage of armored vehicles.

In particular, during July, according to him, the enemy lost 265 units of special equipment alone.

Kovalenko noted that, in fact, the engineer troops of the Russian occupiers have already ceased to exist.

In addition, the analyst added that during July, the Ukrainian military destroyed 33 units of enemy air defense systems.

This is not a record figure, but it has led to a critical and acute shortage of air defense equipment, Kovalenko explains.

The analyst emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are using mainly cheap Chinese FPV drones at the front, as well as home-made drones assembled from various available spare parts.

The expert predicted that soon the enemy will begin to experience problems with drones.