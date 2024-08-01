According to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has advanced 21 km in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region over the past year, suffering huge losses in manpower and military equipment.
What price are the Russian occupiers paying for limited advancement in the Donbass?
Kovalenko emphasized that every month the Russian occupiers lose a huge number of personnel and military equipment in their attempts to advance in the east of Ukraine.
The analyst predicts that this trend of high losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation will continue until the end of the current year, since it is extremely important for the Ukrainian military to exhaust the enemy.
Kovalenko noted that since the Ukrainian military is currently on the defensive, sometimes they have to retreat from positions completely destroyed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation to more advantageous and better prepared positions.
What is known about the insane losses of the Russian army during July
According to him, the Russian occupiers lost 35,680 soldiers in July alone.
The analyst added that the Russian occupiers are currently facing the problem of an acute shortage of armored vehicles.
In particular, during July, according to him, the enemy lost 265 units of special equipment alone.
Kovalenko noted that, in fact, the engineer troops of the Russian occupiers have already ceased to exist.
In addition, the analyst added that during July, the Ukrainian military destroyed 33 units of enemy air defense systems.
The analyst emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are using mainly cheap Chinese FPV drones at the front, as well as home-made drones assembled from various available spare parts.
The expert predicted that soon the enemy will begin to experience problems with drones.
