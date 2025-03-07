Combatant of the 37th Marine Brigade Volodymyr Stogniy died at the front

Senior Lieutenant Volodymyr Stogniy, commander of the 1st Battalion of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The 37th Brigade reported this on Facebook.

Senior Lieutenant Stogniy had the call sign "Zolotoy". He began his combat career in 2015, performing tasks in the ATO sector, and later in the Joint Forces Operation.

From the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, Stogniy served in the ranks of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, serving as the commander of a reconnaissance platoon.

He personally participated in many difficult battles during the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region from Russian troops and the defense of Bakhmut. He repeatedly saved his comrades, carrying the wounded on his shoulders from the battlefield, and was wounded himself.

Stogniy also held the position of commander of the reconnaissance company of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade.

In the fall of 2024, he joined the ranks of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, temporarily serving as commander of the 1st Marine Battalion, after which he officially assumed the position of battalion commander.

As a battalion commander, he repeatedly participated in battles side by side with his soldiers, demonstrating steely character and courage, the brigade emphasized.