Ukrainian soldier Maksym "Ranot" Yemets died at the front

On February 5, it became known that defender Maksym "Rat" Yemets gave his life for Ukraine's independence on the battlefield. This was reported by the soldier's lover, Oksana Rubanyak.

Maksym "Ranot" Yemets died at the front

The soldier's beloved reported that the deceased defender fought on many fronts, but died at Pokrovsky.

You were a warrior that the world should know about. You were a fighter, you gave your whole life to war. I sincerely admire and respect your path. You were someone who cared, you invested your maximum in the struggle, you lived it. Like a desperate time, you lived through creativity. I will publish your collection, which is practically in its final stage. I will tell the world about you. I will carry you in my heart, which has not beaten since the moment of your death, — wrote Oksana Rubanyak. Share

According to the girl, their first meeting took place on one of the front lines: everything happened suddenly and unexpectedly.

Despite this, the lovers tried to keep everything a secret until the end.

You made me happy, calmer, more feminine, you accepted me completely and supported me in every matter. You knew how to love like no one else. You are special, and I constantly repeated this to you. Your attitude, outlook on life, and activities inspire total respect. Share

It is worth noting that on February 4, Maksym "Rat" Yemets published his latest poem on his Facebook page, which begins with the words "Live here and now...":