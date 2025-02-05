Ukrainian soldier Maksym "Ranot" Yemets died at the front

On February 5, it became known that defender Maksym "Rat" Yemets gave his life for Ukraine's independence on the battlefield. This was reported by the soldier's lover, Oksana Rubanyak.
Points of attention
- Maksym Yemets died while restraining the Russian army's advance in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The beloved warrior told what a unique and courageous person Maxim was.
- On February 4, the soldier managed to publish his last poem.
Maksym "Ranot" Yemets died at the front
The soldier's beloved reported that the deceased defender fought on many fronts, but died at Pokrovsky.
According to the girl, their first meeting took place on one of the front lines: everything happened suddenly and unexpectedly.
Despite this, the lovers tried to keep everything a secret until the end.
It is worth noting that on February 4, Maksym "Rat" Yemets published his latest poem on his Facebook page, which begins with the words "Live here and now...":
