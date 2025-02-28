Vasyl Ratushny died on the battlefield

Vasyl Ratushny, the son of writer Svitlana Povaliyeva and brother of Kyiv activist Roman Ratushny, who died in 2022, died defending the Ukrainian people from the Russian invasion. The fallen soldier was 28.

What is known about the death of Vasyl Ratushny

The tragic news was reported by the mother of the deceased hero, Svetlana Povalyaeva.

On February 27, 2025, at night, during a combat mission from a direct approach of the FPV, the pilot of the Ptakhiv Madyara UAV, Vasyl Ratushny, died. My eldest son, my life, — the writer wrote. Share

Photo: facebook.com/svitlana.povalyaeva

Vasyl Ratushny was an operator of unmanned aerial systems of the “Birds of the Magyar” brigade.

The mother of the fallen soldier published a screenshot of recent correspondence with her eldest son.

Then the fighter spoke about the results of his combat work and the destruction of a large number of Russian invaders directly on the battlefield.

Photo: facebook.com/svitlana.povalyaeva

Vasyl Ratushny was an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity, like his mother and brother, and also defended Ukraine during the ATO/JPO.

Photo: facebook.com/svitlana.povalyaeva