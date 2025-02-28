Vasyl Ratushny died on the battlefield

Vasyl Ratushny, the son of writer Svitlana Povaliyeva and brother of Kyiv activist Roman Ratushny, who died in 2022, died defending the Ukrainian people from the Russian invasion. The fallen soldier was 28.
Points of attention
- The loss of Vasyl Ratushny adds to the tragic toll of Ukrainian heroes, including his brother Roman Ratushny, a metropolitan activist who was killed in battle in 2022.
- Through his bravery and sacrifice, Vasyl Ratushny will always be remembered as a true hero who gave his life in service of his country and people.
What is known about the death of Vasyl Ratushny
The tragic news was reported by the mother of the deceased hero, Svetlana Povalyaeva.
Vasyl Ratushny was an operator of unmanned aerial systems of the “Birds of the Magyar” brigade.
The mother of the fallen soldier published a screenshot of recent correspondence with her eldest son.
Then the fighter spoke about the results of his combat work and the destruction of a large number of Russian invaders directly on the battlefield.
Vasyl Ratushny was an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity, like his mother and brother, and also defended Ukraine during the ATO/JPO.
We will remind you that on June 9, 2022, in the battle near Izyum, Kharkiv region, a well-known metropolitan activist and scout of the 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade "Kholodny Yar" Roman Ratushny was killed.
