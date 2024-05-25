Budanov announced new breakthrough in Ukraine's fighting against Russia

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine is currently entering a new stage of warfare, characterised by the complete dominance of unmanned naval vessels over conventional warships.
Ukraine is making another technological breakthrough
The head of Ukrainian intelligence shared the results of the DIU work during the United24 forum.
In addition, he described the consequences of using unmanned attack sea platforms and talked about the prospects of their development.
As Kyrylo Budanov noted, one cannot deny the fact that this technique works and makes it possible to quickly destroy the enemy's forces.
The process of modernisation of Ukrainian weapons does not stop
The head of Ukrainian intelligence drew attention to the fact that the process of improving robotic sea platforms is currently underway.
What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about improving systems for hitting small surface and air targets, as well as — the task of hitting the coasts.
In addition, the head of the DIU added that he and his team intend to destroy the entire Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-