Budanov announced new breakthrough in Ukraine's fighting against Russia

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine is currently entering a new stage of warfare, characterised by the complete dominance of unmanned naval vessels over conventional warships.

Ukraine is making another technological breakthrough

The head of Ukrainian intelligence shared the results of the DIU work during the United24 forum.

In addition, he described the consequences of using unmanned attack sea platforms and talked about the prospects of their development.

As Kyrylo Budanov noted, one cannot deny the fact that this technique works and makes it possible to quickly destroy the enemy's forces.

People who work on this technique give results. A third of the destroyed combat potential of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is the most decent indicator. And all this is thanks to the work of each of you — without you it would not have happened. I want to thank you once again for this. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR MOU

The process of modernisation of Ukrainian weapons does not stop

The head of Ukrainian intelligence drew attention to the fact that the process of improving robotic sea platforms is currently underway.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about improving systems for hitting small surface and air targets, as well as — the task of hitting the coasts.

New technologies are emerging. So over time we will probably see the complete dominance of unmanned naval vessels over conventional warships. At a minimum, in closed or semi-closed water areas, such as the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, etc. This is definitely the way of development,” emphasised Kyrylo Budanov. Share

In addition, the head of the DIU added that he and his team intend to destroy the entire Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.