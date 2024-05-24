Ukrainian intelligence drones hit Voronezh-DM radar in Russian Krasnodar Krai region

As a result of the defence Intelligence of Ukraine's operation in the Russian Krasnodar Krai region, the Voronezh-DM missile warning system was hit.

According to online.ua sources in the special service, a military facility on the territory of the 818th separate radio technical center was attacked by kamikaze drones on May 23.

According to local media, after the attack, a fire started on the territory of the facility.

Information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified.

The Voronezh-DM radar station is a stationary long-range over-the-horizon radar station. It is designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Voronezh-DM (77Я6-DM) operates in the decimeter range, the range is up to 6,000 km horizontally and up to 8,000 km vertically (near space). Able to control up to 500 objects at the same time.

This radar station has two segments: the first covers the southwestern direction (from Southern Europe to the northern coast of Africa), the second covers the southern direction.

Satellite images of the affected Voronezh-DM radar appeared on the Internet

On May 24, photos appeared in the public domain that confirm the very fact of damage to the Voronezh-DM, while the hits fell, in particular, on the administrative buildings for the accommodation of personnel and the management of this radar, reports Defense Express.

Satellite images of the damage site of the Voronezh-DM radar

It turned out to be quite an interesting chronological coincidence that Ukrainian UAVs first damaged the Voronezh-DM in the Krasnodar Krai region, and a few hours later, that is, on the night of May 24 of this year, "stones from the sky" hit a satellite communication node near the temporarily occupied Alushta . Here it is quite difficult to assess which of these was "Target No. 1", since both objects are literally worth their weight in gold to the enemy.

Drones were damaged by Russian fighter jets at the Kushchevskaya airfield

On May 19, an Su-27 aircraft was destroyed during an attack on the "Kushchevskaya" airfield. Su-34 and Su-30 were also damaged.

As noted, the photos confirm the reports that appeared earlier about the Su-27 fighter jet destroyed in the attack.

We see that there is an Su-34 with damaged or removed wings, and a clearly damaged Su-27 in another part of the airfield, Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchynsky told Schema.

Also, according to him, the Su-30 could have been damaged, which almost did not change its position since May 11 and was next to the damaged Su-27.

In addition, Khrapchynsky noted that after the Ukrainian UAV strikes, most of the Russian fighter jets were removed from this airfield. Share